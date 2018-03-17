Woman arrested for manslaughter after fatally stabbing boyfriend

East Haven Police arrested a woman for manslaughter after they said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday morning.

Police said the couple was fighting in the kitchen at their Foxon Woods Apartment at about 1 a.m., when police said 28-year-old Cleisha Greene stabbed her boyfriend, Glenton Whyte.

“We know that some sort of dispute took place,” said East Haven Police Department Lieutenant, Joseph Murgo.

“We really don’t know the details just yet but it’s still under investigation at this time.”

Police said they found Whyte with an injury to his stomach. Whyte was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he later died.

Police said Greene acted out of self-defense.

Channel 3 found that court records show the couple had a child together, but police said a child was not home at the time of the dispute.

Neighbors told Channel 3 that they were bewildered to see police cars nearby this morning.

“I live right here. That happened right there, that’s insane,” said neighbor Derek Brandriff.

“It’s disturbing to hear that’s what happened. I assumed something serious happened.”

Greene faces a manslaughter charge at this time and in being held on a $250,000 bond.

