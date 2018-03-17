UConn women's basketball makes history in 140-52 victory

The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.

The Huskies broke records for most points in a women's NCAA tournament game, 140, most points in a half, 94, and most points in a quarter, 55.

UConn's head coach, Geno Auriemma said, "The pace of the game was unlike anything that you would expect in a tournament game."

Azura Stevens and Napheesa Collier led the Huskies with 26 and 25 points respectively.

Six Huskies scored in double figures in the first half, Stevens, Collier, Megan Walker, Katie Lou Samuelson, Gabby Williams, and Kia Nurse.

Auriemma said, "So once the pace was established, it just became, for us, 'How many layups can we get? And how many open shots can we get?'"

The Huskies also broke records for most assists in an NCAA tournament game, 38, and most rebounds, 69.

UConn shot 65 percent from the floor and held St. Francis to four points in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the number one seeded Huskies improved to 33-0 on the season.

The Huskies will take on the winner of Quinnipiac versus Miami in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Gampel Pavilion on Monday.

