Georgia woman killed in two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday

Police have identified the victim in a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

Police said 39-year-old, Marietta, Georgia resident, Jillian Bradley was driving west on Route 6, when her car and another car, driven by 53-year-old Lebanon resident, Dale Johnson collided.

Police said Bradley was pronounced dead on scene. Johnson and his passenger suffered minor injuries, state police said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Route 6/Hartford Rd and Tatnic Road at around 3:20 p.m, state police said.

Police are investigating to determine how the crash occurred

State Police said fire crews, EMS, and Troopers were called to assist in the rescue operation which involved an entrapment.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.