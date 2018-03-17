One dead in two-car crash in Brooklyn

One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 6/Hartford Rd and Tatnic Road at around 3:20 p.m, state police said.

State Police said fire crews, EMS, and Troopers were called to assist in the rescue operation which involved an entrapment.

