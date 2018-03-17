Hall High School present Pops N' Jazz Extravaganza - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Hall High School present Pops N' Jazz Extravaganza

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

An annual celebration of Music and Arts is coming to Hall High School in West Hartford on Saturday evening.

Jim Antonucci and Emmett Drake spoke with Anchor Caitlin Nuclo on the 60th Anniversary kick off.  

