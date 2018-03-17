St. Patrick’s Day Themed 5K for West Hartford non-profits - WFSB 3 Connecticut

St. Patrick’s Day Themed 5K for West Hartford non-profits

Posted: Updated:
St. Patrick’s Day 5K for West Hartford non-profits (WFSB) St. Patrick’s Day 5K for West Hartford non-profits (WFSB)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

West Hartford runners are lacing up for a good cause on St. Patrick’s Day to raise money for several local non-profits.

Laura Moran and Kelly Clark joined Anchor Caitlin Nuclo on Saturday to encourage people to come out for the cause.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

St. Patrick’s Day 5K for West Hartford non-profits

St. Patrick’s Day 5K for West Hartford non-profits (WFSB) St. Patrick’s Day 5K for West Hartford non-profits (WFSB)

West Hartford runners are lacing up for a good cause on St. Patrick’s Day to raise money for several local non-profits.

More>>