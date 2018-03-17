Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland

A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami, FL on Thursday and left at least six people dead.More >
A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapse in Miami, FL on Thursday and left at least six people dead.More >
Sunday will be colder than today. Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. Despite this sunshine, temperatures will be, in some towns, several degrees colder than Saturday, only peaking in the mid to upper 30s. A brisk northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder.More >
Sunday will be colder than today. Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. Despite this sunshine, temperatures will be, in some towns, several degrees colder than Saturday, only peaking in the mid to upper 30s. A brisk northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
After a 6-month long investigation, police have identified four individuals who are connected to a deadly shooting in Waterbury.More >
After a 6-month long investigation, police have identified four individuals who are connected to a deadly shooting in Waterbury.More >
The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.More >
The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.More >
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.More >
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.More >
Two Wallingford students were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in crashed into a tree.More >
Two Wallingford students were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after the car they were in crashed into a tree.More >
Police have released the names of four people who were killed in Thursday's collapse of an unfinished pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.More >
Police have released the names of four people who were killed in Thursday's collapse of an unfinished pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Police said the man became infatuated with the victim and tried to kidnap her, but she fought back.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >
Thousands of baby pacifiers and teether toys are being recalled due to concerns due to concerns about a choking hazard.More >