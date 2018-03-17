Fire reported on the roof of elementary school in North Branford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fire reported on the roof of elementary school in North Branford

Crews in North Branford are responding to a fire on the roof of an elementary school.

Police said the fire broke out on Totoket Elementary School on Middletown Ave on Friday night.

The cause and origin of the fire in unknown.

