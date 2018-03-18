Chilly temps continue on Sunday, potential for snow midweek

Sunday will be cold and sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

"A brisk northwesterly breeze will make it feel even colder," Meteorologist Mike Cameron said. "Even though it's mid-March, it's feeling like it's mid-January."

Monday’s temperatures will be in the lower 40s and skies will be sunny, Cameron said the wind will be calmer in comparison to Sunday.

"Monday is looking pretty good, very quiet weather for us all the way through the end of Monday," Cameron said.

Tuesday is the first day of spring and clouds will move into Connecticut as a low-pressure system develops to our south.

In regards to a storm, Cameron said one of the models is showing there won’t be any precipitation. Other models feature snow or an icy mix in the southern part of the state.

“Great uncertainty still exists and a much greater impact on New England is still possible,” Cameron said.

A second low pressure could form, causing the precipitation to pass to the south of Connecticut later on Wednesday and early Thursday.

"The European shows at least through Tuesday it's quiet, but we may get nicked on Wednesday," Cameron said. "Then it moves out to sea on Thursday."

Friday will be cool with temperatures in the 40s and skies will be bright and sunny.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Cameron said there is a possibility for snow or a wintry mix on Saturday night and into Sunday.

