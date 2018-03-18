Hartford crews battle fire at multi-family home

Fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze at a multi-family apartment in Hartford on Sunday morning.

According to fire officials, Hartford firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Charlotte Street around 2:30 a.m.

Deputy Chief Ian Tenney said the fire tore through the six-unit apartment quickly and there was concern about whether the building would hold up.

"You have to get those companies into position immediately to be able to effect searches of the building, to keep members safe while they're operating, and to have the best chance of minimizing the amount of fire extension," Tenney said.

State and city fire marshals are searching through the debris to determine the cause of the fire.

All of those who were living in the home at the time of the fire made it out safely.

