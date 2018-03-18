Hartford crews battle fire at multi-family home

East Haven Police arrested a woman for manslaughter after they said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday morning.More >
East Haven Police arrested a woman for manslaughter after they said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday morning.More >
The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.More >
The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.More >
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.More >
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.More >
Today will be slightly colder than yesterday. Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. Despite this sunshine, temperatures will be, in some towns, several degrees colder than Saturday, only peaking in the mid to upper 30s in the colder spots and lower 40s elsewhere.More >
Today will be slightly colder than yesterday. Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. Despite this sunshine, temperatures will be, in some towns, several degrees colder than Saturday, only peaking in the mid to upper 30s in the colder spots and lower 40s elsewhere.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
The debate over whether Connecticut should allow recreational marijuana continues.More >
The debate over whether Connecticut should allow recreational marijuana continues.More >
Superintendents across the state will tell you they hate making the call to cancel school, but student safety has to be their primary concern.More >
Superintendents across the state will tell you they hate making the call to cancel school, but student safety has to be their primary concern.More >
After a 6-month long investigation, police have identified four individuals who are connected to a deadly shooting in Waterbury.More >
After a 6-month long investigation, police have identified four individuals who are connected to a deadly shooting in Waterbury.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
The video of a Connecticut woman's daughter and her rescue dog is going viral.More >
Police have released the names of four people who were killed in Thursday's collapse of an unfinished pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.More >
Police have released the names of four people who were killed in Thursday's collapse of an unfinished pedestrian bridge near Florida International University.More >