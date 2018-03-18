Fatal car crash closes Route 7 in Cornwall - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Fatal car crash closes Route 7 in Cornwall

Connecticut State Police said one person died in a two-car motor vehicle crash on the Kent and Cornwall town line on Sunday morning.

Police said one person was transported by Life Star to the hospital.

Route 7 is closed until further notice.

