Route 7 in Warren reopened following fatal crash

CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police said one person died in a two-car motor vehicle crash in Warren, on Sunday morning.

Police said one person was transported by Life Star to a hospital with serious injuries.

Route 7 at the Kent and Cornwall town line was closed until 1 p.m. but has since reopened.

