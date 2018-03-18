Route 7 in Warren reopened following fatal crash

Connecticut State Police said one person died in a two-car motor vehicle crash in Warren, on Sunday morning.

Police said one person was transported by Life Star to a hospital with serious injuries.

Route 7 at the Kent and Cornwall town line was closed until 1 p.m. but has since reopened.

#CTtraffic : Rte 7 Warren/Kent line now open following 2 car crash resulting in one fatality and one serious injury. https://t.co/LR5bLF9Mfb — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) March 18, 2018

