3 people missing in apartment fire in Springfield, 4 transported

Three people are missing in an apartment building fire on Belmont Ave. in Springfield this morning. Four other people have been sent to area hospitals with "various injuries," we're told.

Among those sent to the hospital were a man, woman, and child.

Emergency crews responded to 49 Belmont Ave. in Springfield for the fire at 7:20 a.m. Smoke could be seen from a distance away.

Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner, told Western Mass News that it's an apartment building.

"Four story brick apartment building," he told us.

Firefighters were on scene within 5 minutes and by 7:30 a.m. a Second Alarm was called on the fire.

Leger told Western Mass News at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday that some people did have to jump from the second floor of the apartment building.

No word yet on the extent of injuries to the 4 transported. Further details on the 3 individuals missing weren't immediately available either.

Our crew remains on scene at this hour.

