Lengthy pursuit and search for suspects lead to arrests

A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
East Haven Police arrested a woman for manslaughter after they said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday morning.More >
East Haven Police arrested a woman for manslaughter after they said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday morning.More >
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.More >
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.More >
Today will be slightly colder than yesterday. Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. Despite this sunshine, temperatures will be, in some towns, several degrees colder than Saturday, only peaking in the mid to upper 30s in the colder spots and lower 40s elsewhere.More >
Today will be slightly colder than yesterday. Thanks to high pressure, Sunday will be bright and sunny. Despite this sunshine, temperatures will be, in some towns, several degrees colder than Saturday, only peaking in the mid to upper 30s in the colder spots and lower 40s elsewhere.More >
The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.More >
The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
The debate over whether Connecticut should allow recreational marijuana continues.More >
The debate over whether Connecticut should allow recreational marijuana continues.More >
Connecticut State Police said one person died in a two-car motor vehicle crash on the Kent and Cornwall town line on Sunday morning.More >
Connecticut State Police said one person died in a two-car motor vehicle crash on the Kent and Cornwall town line on Sunday morning.More >
Superintendents across the state will tell you they hate making the call to cancel school, but student safety has to be their primary concern.More >
Superintendents across the state will tell you they hate making the call to cancel school, but student safety has to be their primary concern.More >
Fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze at a multi-family apartment in Hartford on Sunday morning.More >
Fire crews worked to extinguish a blaze at a multi-family apartment in Hartford on Sunday morning.More >