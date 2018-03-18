Lengthy pursuit and search for suspects lead to arrests

Officers arrested two men following a scuffle with state troopers, a police pursuit, and a search for the two suspects in the woods with a K9.

According to Connecticut State Police, the driver, Kerel Vaughn, 22 of Waterbury and the passenger, Isaiah Freeman, 26 of Waterbury were pulled over for driving at high speed without a front plate and having dark tinted windows on I-84 in Tolland.

Police said they learned the rear license plate on the Infiniti Vaughn was driving was stolen out of Waterbury.

CSP also learned the Waterbury police department issued a warrant for Vaughn’s arrest.

Police said when officers attempted to place Vaughn under arrest, Vaughn resisted, and according to police, “a scuffle ensued.”

Police said Vaughn then shoved the officers and returned to his vehicle.

Police said Vaughn put the car in drive and started driving away with a state trooper latched onto him and another officer in the passenger door.

Police said they followed Vaughn on a pursuit until Vaughn exited I-84 at Exit 69 in Stafford.

Police determined that Vaughn and Freeman abandoned the gray Infiniti in a yard in Stafford. From there, police said they used K9 Ugo to track the suspects for 30 minutes and approximately one mile through woods, swamp, and snow.

K-9 Ugo located and arrested Vaughn and Freeman as they attempted to run from police in the town of Willington.

Vaughn was charged with having no front plate, improper use of registration, possession of a stolen registration, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit assault on public safety and interfering/resisting. He is being held on $75,000 bond.

Freeman was charged with interfering with an officer and was held on $25,000 bond.

Vaughn and Freeman are expected to appear in court on March 19.

