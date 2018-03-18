Two lanes closed on Merritt Parkway in Milford

A crash on the Merritt Parkway in Milford prompted state police to close lanes on Sunday.

The crash took place on Route 15 Southbound between Exits 54 and 53 at about 5:30 p.m.

State police said traffic is snarled on the Southbound side from Exits 56 to 53 in Milford.

It is unknown how many cars are involved or if anyone was injured.

