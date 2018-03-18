Former Enfield State Rep arrested for assault (WFSB)

Former Enfield State Representative, David Alexander is facing charges for assault on Sunday.

Enfield Police Department Lieutenant Mark Squires confirmed to Channel 3 that Alexander was arrested on charged of assault on an elderly victim, and disorderly conduct.

Lt. Squires said he was taken into custody following a domestic violence incident with a family member.

Alexander faced domestic violence charges in November 2016 when he was accused of assaulting his father.

Before that, Alexander also arrested for DUI charges in July in West Hartford and again in September of 2016.

Alexander is due in Enfield Superior Court on Monday, March 20th, 2018.

