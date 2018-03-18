Former Enfield State Rep arrested for assault

A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
East Haven Police arrested a woman for manslaughter after they said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday morning.More >
East Haven Police arrested a woman for manslaughter after they said she fatally stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday morning.More >
Monday will be bright and chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in inland sections and lower 40s along the shore. A cell of high pressure will move overhead, and then to the east of the region today and will be the dominating factor in the weather, thus promising the quieter spell.More >
Monday will be bright and chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in inland sections and lower 40s along the shore. A cell of high pressure will move overhead, and then to the east of the region today and will be the dominating factor in the weather, thus promising the quieter spell.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.More >
One person is dead after a two-car crash in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.More >
The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.More >
The UConn women's basketball team shattered multiple records in their 140-52 victory over 16th-seeded Saint Francis (Pa.) on Saturday.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
Hall of Fame and long-time University of Connecticut men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun is weighing in on Kevin Ollie’s firing.More >
The debate over whether Connecticut should allow recreational marijuana continues.More >
The debate over whether Connecticut should allow recreational marijuana continues.More >
Superintendents across the state will tell you they hate making the call to cancel school, but student safety has to be their primary concern.More >
Superintendents across the state will tell you they hate making the call to cancel school, but student safety has to be their primary concern.More >
Connecticut State Police said one person died in a two-car motor vehicle crash on the Kent and Cornwall town line on Sunday morning.More >
Connecticut State Police said one person died in a two-car motor vehicle crash on the Kent and Cornwall town line on Sunday morning.More >