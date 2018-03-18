Firefighters battle house fire in New Britain on Sunday

Crews were called to battle a house fire in New Britain on Sunday evening. (WFSB)

Crews were called to battle a house fire in New Britain on Sunday evening.

The fire broke out in a house on Rocky Hill Avenue after 10 p.m.

Firefighters said the large fire is contained as of 11:30 p.m. Firefighters told Channel 3 that the fast moving fire may have started in the basement and crawled up to the roof.

The occupants of the home made it out safely, and are speaking with investigators, said firefighters.

Eversource is on scene of the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.