Crews battle fire in Meriden, eight displaced

Crews responded to a fire at a single-family home in Meriden early on Monday morning.

The fire started around 12:30 a.m. at a house on Converse Avenue, according to a fire official.

Upon arrival, crews spotted fire on the first floor and the attic.

Eight people have been displaced by the fire.

A fire official said there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.