Blood in Enfield apartment prompts police search

Blood found in an apartment complex building has police in Enfield searching for someone. (WFSB)

A police investigation is underway at an apartment complex off of Route 5 in Enfield after blood was discovered in a building.

Officers were on the scene Monday morning at the Countrywood Apartments on Gatewood Drive. They first arrived there on Sunday morning.

A large crime scene unit was set up in the parking lot.

Police said they were called by the property manager for a disturbance involving a woman who later admitted herself to a hospital with minor injuries. She also dialed 911, but police lost contact with her.

A man who also lives in the apartment reportedly had minor injuries as well.

Police were able to ping the woman's cell phone and found her a couple of miles away and learned she went to the hospital.

She has not cooperated with investigators, police said.

Officers were seen coming in and out of the unit.

"We found blood in the common hallway, and then we did find an apartment that we believe the incident took place in,” said Lt. Willie Pedemonti, Enfield police.

They said they found a large amount of blood in the hallway of one of the buildings. However, they said the amount is inconsistent with the injuries of the two people.

“The crime scene that we have here, we’ve determined that the amount of blood splatter that we have isn’t conducive to the injuries that we believe that they have, so it’s making us believe that there may be a third person involved," Pedemonti said.

As a result, they are looking for a third person.

They said they are working through evidence.

State police have been called in to help.

Neighbors told Channel 3 that they are worried about what was found and what it could mean.

"I actually got woken up by the police, so they came knocking just asking if we had heard anything," said David Scoville, lives in the complex.

"It is a little concerning if something did happen like that then again, like I said, I do have young boys that I worry about bringing here, so I actually might not bring them here today just because I don’t have all the details," said Robert Skridulas, who also lives in the complex.

Police called the investigation very fluid.

