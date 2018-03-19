Blood in Enfield apartment prompts police search

A police investigation is underway at an apartment complex off of Route 5 in Enfield.

Officers were on the scene Monday morning at the Countrywood Apartments on Gatewood Drive.

A large crime scene unit was set up in the parking lot.

They first arrived there on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called for a disturbance involving a woman who later admitted herself to a hospital with minor injuries. A man who also lives in the apartment reportedly had minor injuries as well.

Officers were seen coming in and out of the unit.

They said they found a large amount of blood in the hallway of one of the buildings. However, they said the amount is inconsistent with the injuries of the two people.

As a result, they are looking for a third person.

State police have been called in to help.

