2 high schoolers face judge following Wolcott threat

Two high school students in Wolcott were arrested following threats they made during a school walkout last Wednesday.

Police said the students were "joking around;" however, they said they are taking every threat seriously.

They said on Friday afternoon, a father of a student came into the police department. He said his son received a used tablet from another student.

While going through it, the son reported that said he discovered two past threats made during last week's walkout.

A detective made contact with the two students police believe made the threats. Both were arrested and their parents are cooperating.

"My detectives jumped right on it. Detective Gulick was able to track down both of the parties and bring them in," said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.

The students will be out of school until the case is settled.

Police noted that neither of the students had access to any weapons.

They are now urging parents to remind their children that threatening comments, even if not serious, could lead to an arrest.

"Joking or not, you do that in this town. You're going to get arrested. We take everything seriously. I wish parents would sit down with their children and tell them to think before they speak,” Stephens said.

Police will continue to have a stepped-up presence at Wolcott High School.

The walkout was part of a national school walkout meant to protest gun violence.

