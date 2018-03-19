4th storm in three weeks to bring several inches of snow

A storm system that looked unlikely at one point is now expected to bring several inches of snow to the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the latest model runs show this storm dumping several inches of snow on CT, and will be the fourth major storm in less than three weeks.

"This will likely be another big snow maker," DePrest said on Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch was posted for the entire state, going into effect late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

The amount of snow expected has prompted Channel 3 to name this storm Winter Storm Genny (pronounced Jean-ie).

Light snow may begin to fall during the Wednesday morning commute.

DePrest said the heaviest snow will fall in the afternoon and evening.

The snow will end in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

"Most of the state will see all snow, but there may be some mixing with sleet and rain for a period of time in Coastal and Southeastern Connecticut. The extent of the mixing will greatly depend on the exact storm track," DePrest said.

Preliminary snowfall totals show Litchfield County seeing 12+ inches of snow, with the middle of the state likely seeing between six and 12 inches of snow. The southeast corner will likely see between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

Scattered power outages are possible but it isn't expected to be a big problem in the state.

"There will be plenty of cleaning up to do Thursday morning, but weather conditions will continue to improve," DePrest said.

Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

