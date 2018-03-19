Storm looking more and more possible for Wednesday

A storm system that had been looking unlikely at one point can't be written off just yet.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the latest model runs have the state on the cusp of a storm that may bring snow on Wednesday.

"As we look at the big picture here, a storm moving through the central part of the country heads east [and] a secondary storm develops off the coast as we head throughout the day [Tuesday] into Wednesday," Dixon said. "That's the fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks to develop."

Dixon said it's that storm that will, as of Monday morning's forecast, now bring some snow to the state.

Until the overnight model runs, previous forecasts had kept the storm well offshore.

Now, it looks like it could be come further north.

"Clouds will be on the increase on Tuesday into the afternoon and evening," Dixon said. "Wednesday morning appears to be dry. It's around late [Wednesday] morning, mid-afternoon that a line of snow begins to approach southern New England."

He said the chances for snow look to be on the rise heading into the Wednesday evening commute.

It's still too early to forecast any snow totals.

"This is out of here by early Thursday morning," Dixon said. "It may even wind down by midnight on Wednesday."

He also said the forecast is subject to change.

"These models have had a very difficult time trying to figure out how this storm is going to unfold," Dixon said. "Keep in mind, it has yet to even develop, the nor'easter portion of it."

Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

