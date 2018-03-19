Storm to dump several inches of snow Wednesday

A storm system that had been looking unlikely at one point is now expected to bring several inches of snow to the state.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the latest model runs show this storm dumping several inches of snow on CT, and will be the fourth major storm in less than three weeks.

"This will likely be another big snow maker," DePrest said on Monday.

A Winter Storm Watch was posted for the entire state, going into effect late Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Until the overnight model runs, previous forecasts had kept the storm well offshore.

Now, it looks like it could come further north.

"Clouds will be on the increase on Tuesday into the afternoon and evening," Meteorologist Mark Dixon said on Monday. "Wednesday morning appears to be dry. It's around late [Wednesday] morning, mid-afternoon that a line of snow begins to approach southern New England."

He said the chances for snow look to be on the rise heading into the Wednesday evening commute. The storm could last into the early overnight hours on Thursday.

Preliminary snowfall totals show Litchfield County seeing 12+ inches of snow, with the middle of the state likely seeing between six and 12 inches of snow. The southeast corner will likely see between 3 and 6 inches of snow.

This forecast is subject to change.

"These models have had a very difficult time trying to figure out how this storm is going to unfold," Dixon said. "Keep in mind, it has yet to even develop, the nor'easter portion of it."

Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

