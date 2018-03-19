Last full day of winter: chilly; First full day of spring: snowy?

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

The week is off to a chilly, but otherwise quiet start… highs today will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Despite a lot of sunshine, the wind will make it feel even colder (wind chill will be in the 20s and even teens!). Tomorrow, clouds increase late in the day and temps will only be a few degrees milder than today.

With regard to Wednesday: the overnight and then subsequent model runs are indicating a pretty universal shift north in track for the midweek nor’easter (what will be the 4th in a 3-week period). This nudge north means a higher probability for snow… timing-wise, as of now, it would be after the morning commute Wednesday and last into the early overnight hours of Thursday. Snowfall totals could be measurable, even plowable if this trend continues.

The rest of Thursday and into Friday will be tranquil but continued unseasonably cool. For the weekend, Saturday appears dry with another chance for either rain/snow Sunday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

----------------------------------

THE FINAL DAY OF SPRING…

Some overnight cloud cover prevented temperatures this morning from going as cold as they could have, if the sky would’ve been clear. Now that they’re eroding, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. After starting out in the 20s and low 30s, temperatures will peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon – well below the average high of 49!

A 4TH NOR’EASTER IN LESS THAN 3 WEEKS…

The vernal equinox happens tomorrow, on the 20th of March, at 12:15pm …marking the official transition to astronomical spring. Despite this, Mother Nature has more wintry weather in store for us. While it has been feeling like winter as of late, soon it may again look like it across the state!

We’ve been talking about it for days and we now have a little better handle on the potential impact from a mid-week nor’easter. As a storm system moves through the Southern Plains and Lower-Mississippi River Valley today, it will emerge off the Mid-Atlantic coast tomorrow. As this happens, we expect an increase in cloudiness as Tuesday progresses. While over the last few days our computer model guidance has been indicating a pass just offshore, or a brushing… a more recent look is now shifting the track a bit farther north, meaning a greater possibility for snow here in Connecticut. Given the latest, as the storm center passes offshore Wednesday, chances for snow increase late morning, into the early afternoon hours, ramping up toward the Wednesday evening commute. It appears to be quick hitting, done and over by Wednesday night.

THE END OF THE WEEK…

Thursday and Friday look to be storm-free and dry. Also, seasonably cool and a bit breezy.

THE WEEKEND…

While Saturday appears to be dry, clouds will be on the increase. Sunday, yet another storm system could bring wet or wintry precipitation to Connecticut.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”