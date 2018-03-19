Lawmakers continue to search for a gun violence solution

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy answered student questions about gun violence proposals at Conard High School in West Hartford on Monday. (WFSB)

Connecticut's congressional delegation is continuing its push to stem gun violence by meeting with students and calling for research.

Rep. Elizabeth Esty said she'll join students at Cheshire High School on Monday to discuss gun violence prevention in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland FL.

Last month, a student was arrested for making a threat, though it was not specific.

Esty said she'll answer questions directly from students.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were at Conard High School in West Hartford for a forum on school safety and gun violence.

They also answered student questions.

They anticipated about 800 students took part.

In the meantime, Blumenthal and Murphy joined 25 others in calling for legislation to fund gun violence prevention research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a letter to the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the senators cited support from the medical and health communities for recognizing gun violence as a public health crisis.

“In the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it has become increasingly clear that gun violence in America is going to continue unabated until Congress takes meaningful action,” wrote the senators to Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Democrat Sen. Patty Murray of Washington. “On behalf of families across the country, we urge you to join the medical professionals in recognizing gun violence as a public health issue, and respectfully request that the HELP Committee consider S.834 at its next executive session.”

The senators said a Republican appropriations rider, first authorized by former Republican Rep. Jay Dickey of Arkansas in 1996, prohibits the CDC from using federal funds to advocate or promote gun control. Some have misconstrued this rider as a ban on CDC research into the causes of gun violence.

Proposal S.834 would provide $60 million in funding to the CDC for research.

