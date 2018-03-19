BBB urges Toys R Us customers to act quickly

A storm system that had been looking unlikely at one point can't be written off just yet.More >
A police investigation is underway at an apartment complex off of Route 5 in Enfield.More >
Authorities have euthanized a snapping turtle after seizing it from an Idaho junior high school science teacher who is currently under investigation for feeding a small puppy to the reptile.More >
Monday will be bright and chilly. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in inland sections and lower 40s along the shore. A cell of high pressure will move overhead, and then to the east of the region today and will be the dominating factor in the weather, thus promising the quieter spell.More >
A boy shot his 13-year-old sister in the head and wounded her after an argument over a video game controller, according to authorities.More >
A favorite shopping destination is closing its doors, and Toys "R" Us shoppers are wondering exact how it will affect them. Here's what we know so far.More >
Officers arrested two men following a scuffle with state troopers, a police pursuit, and a search for the two suspects in the woods with a K9.More >
A Cirque du Soleil performer died Saturday night after he fell during a performance in Tampa, Florida.More >
Nearly two weeks after a 16-year-old Pennsylvania girl vanished with a 45-year-old man, the pair was found Saturday in Mexico and the man was arrested, authorities say. Amy Yu was "unharmed and in good health."More >
THE FINAL DAY OF SPRING… Some overnight cloud cover prevented temperatures this morning from going as cold as they could have, if the sky would’ve been clear. Now that they’re eroding, the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. After starting out in the 20s and low 30s, temperatures will peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s this afternoon – well below the average high of 49!More >
