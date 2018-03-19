BBB urges Toys R Us customers to act quickly

The Connecticut Better Business Bureau is urging people with Toys R Us gift cards to use them as soon as possible.

Toys R Us recently announced that it would be closing all of its stores nationwide and that customers had 30 days, starting last week, to utilize gift cards.

The BBB cited a company spokesperson as saying the Babies R Us baby registry and rewards programs continue to operate; however, there is no telling how long that will last.

“A number of very large, well-known companies have gone out of business in recent years,” said Howard Schwartz, CT BBB spokesperson. “Bankruptcies may be related to poor end-of-year holiday sales, competitive pricing at big box stores and consumers’ changing purchasing preferences in stores and online. From the retailers’ perspective, an online presence is a fraction of the cost of operating hundreds of stores.”

Schwartz said it's fortunate that the company gave customers advanced notice that it was closing.

Liquidation sales are expected to start over the next few weeks.

However, items bought during that period likely can not be returned to exchanged.

More information and tips from the BBB can be found on the organization's website here.

