Speeding vehicle leads to weapons, drug bust in Danbury

Robert Ruiz and Hector Martinez were arrested on weapons charges after their vehicle was stopped for speeding in Danbury. (State police)

A vehicle traveling 81 mph in a 55 mph zone was stopped by troopers who eventually arrested at least two of the people inside on weapons and drug charges.

Robert Ruiz, 37, of Springfield, MA was arrested on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and alteration of firearm identification.

Hector Martinez, 24, also of Springfield, MA, was also charged with illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a dangerous weapon.

State police said they were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 84 west by exit 2 when the vehicle Ruiz and Martinez were in was clocked speeding.

Troopers stopped the Ford Explorer and spoke to the driver.

During the stop, they detected a strong smell of marijuana.

One of the passengers admitted to having "blunts in the car."

However, troopers seized more than that with the help of a K9 unit.

They said they found three firearms in the vehicle, one of which had the serial number scratched off.

The driver was issued a speeding violation infraction and released.

Ruiz and Martinez, the passengers, were arrested.

Ruiz's bond was set at $5,000. Martinez's was set at $2,500.

Both are scheduled to face a judge on April 3 in Danbury.

