Four Milford students sent to hospital after being overcome by heat

Four students were taken to area hospitals for a heating issue on Monday

Four students in Milford were taken to the hospital during a chorus practice on Monday.

Fire officials said about 200 students were in the auditorium at Foran High School when one student became overcome by heat.

Crews said it spread from there and eight students in total were affected, but only four were transported to area hospitals.

Channel 3 was told the students are expected to be okay.

