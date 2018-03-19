PD: 20-year-old man killed in Hartford shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday (WFSB)

Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Westland Street.

Police said the 20-year-old man was found inside a car suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identification has not yet been released and there is no word on a suspect at this time.

