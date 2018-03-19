Mail theft suspects sought by New Milford police

Police are looking for three suspects seen in this car (New Milford Police)

Police in New Milford are looking for three men accused of stealing mail.

Last week, police were notified about mail being stolen from someone's mailbox on Pleasant View Road.

Police said three male suspects were seen in what appeared to be a newer model Honda Accord with a New York license plate.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-355-3133.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.