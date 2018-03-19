Two teens recovering following Wallingford crash

Two Wallingford teens were injured in a crash on Friday afternoon (submitted)

Two high school football players are recovering after they were involved in a serious car crash in Wallingford on Friday.

The crash happened on Highland Avenue on Friday afternoon.

It’s a busy road, and police said speed may have played a factor in the crash.

Police said the 16-year-old driver had lost control and hit a tree. He and his 15-year-old passenger are students at Sheehan High School.

The students, identified as Tre and Jordan, are football players and had just left a football meeting before the crash.

Students rallied for both of them on Monday at school.

“The student council put on Twitter to wear the Sheehan gear to school so I wanted to support them so I wore my Sheehan sweatshirt,” said student Rachel Kerrigan.

Both teens being in the car raises some concerns with police. Under the teen driving law, you can't have friends in the car for the first year.

Wallingford police say speed could have been a factor in the crash and the driver could face charges for breaking the teen driving law.

Students say other students saw the crash happen.

Police say the 16-year-old driver has been released from the hospital.

The 15-year-old is in stable condition with head injuries.

“It's really sad what happened to them and they didn't deserve this to happen to them because they're so nice and they're so nice to everyone and they care about everyone,” Kerrigan said.

If the driver gets a ticket for breaking that teen driving law and is found guilty, his license would be suspended for 30 days.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police.

The superintendent of schools released a statement via email saying "I cannot say much other than that our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the students and their families as they recover. Staff has also offered support to students at Sheehan High School during this difficult time."

GoFundMe pages have been set up for both crash victims and can be found here and here.

