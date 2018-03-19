Town uses power of social media to nab vandals

East Lyme is using the power of social media to nab vandals (Facebook)

Vandals recently struck the popular boardwalk in Niantic, and this time social media played a huge roll in finding those responsible.

The town of East Lyme has been battling graffiti artists for years especially down by the boardwalk area.

East Lyme Police Chief Michael Finkelstein said this is usually the product of bored teens.

The work that was done has already been cleaned up, and now the town has some ideas that they’re working on to make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

“The bottom line is that it defaces the community makes it look less appealing but it also damages property that belongs to the community,” Finkelstein said.

Thanks to social media, two 18 year old’s were identified and subsequently charged with criminal mischief. Their punishment is yet to be decided.

“If they have to give back to the community that’s probably the best thing,” said Jean MacNamara, of East Lyme.

Social media was also responsible for nabbing those responsible for vandalizing the brand new bandshell last November.

The damage was extensive, causing thousands of dollars to fix.

Four teens were charged in that case.

“It just shows you again, the power of social media that within a couple of hours of us putting on our department Facebook account we had information on who the people may have been,” Finkelstein said.

Now town leaders are working on a plan to install surveillance cameras that can monitor the public park in hopes of keeping the community safe and clean.

