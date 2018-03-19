Ansonia man accused of using fake money at CVS - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Ansonia man accused of using fake money at CVS

Richard Nash (Ansonia police) Richard Nash (Ansonia police)
ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) -

An Ansonia man is facing forgery charges after allegedly paying with fake money at CVS.

Police said 55-year-old Richard Nash is facing 20 counts of third-degree forgery.

Nash is accused of passing 20 counterfeit $100 bills at the CVS on Pershing Drive.

He is expected to appear in court on March 23.

