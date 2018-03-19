Winter Storm Genny is on the way for the beginning of spring!

THE FINAL DAY OF WINTER…

Today was bright and sunny, but temperatures remained well below normal. The morning low was 21 degrees at Bradley International Airport, and the afternoon high was just 40 degrees. The normal low for March 19th is 29 degrees and the normal high is 49. Overall, today averaged about 8 degrees colder than normal.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

With high pressure in control, the sky will remain clear or mainly clear throughout the night and the wind will become light. Temperatures will fall through the 30s then into the 20s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the range of 12-20 degrees.

TOMORROW, THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING…

The vernal equinox will occur tomorrow, March 20th, at 12:15pm …marking the official transition from winter to astronomical spring. The transition will go smoothly. A storm will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow, but it will make little progress northward. Here in Connecticut, sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. It’ll be another unseasonably cool day with highs in the lower 40s across much of the state.

Clouds will thicken tomorrow night and some light snow could break out in portions of the state before dawn. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

WINTER STORM GENNY…

Winter Storm Genny will be the 4th major coastal storm, or Nor’easter, within the span of 3 weeks. Genny will be a rather complex storm with several storm centers, but the main storm will intensify off the Mid-Atlantic Coast on Wednesday then it will move northeastward to a position near the benchmark (40 degrees north/70 degrees west) by Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Here in Connecticut, light snow may fall during the Wednesday morning commute, but the heaviest snow will fall in the afternoon and evening. The evening commute will be the one that will be most impacted by this storm. Snow will end in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Most of the state will see all snow, but there may be some mixing with sleet and rain for a period of time in Coastal and Southeastern Connecticut. The extent of the mixing will greatly depend on the exact storm track. When all is said and done, much of the state should receive 6-12” of snow. There could be locally higher amounts in portions of Central or Western Connecticut. Mixing may cut totals down to 3-6” in Southeastern Connecticut.

Northeasterly winds could gust to 30-40 mph especially late Wednesday and Wednesday night during the storm’s closest approach. Scattered power outages are possible, but we don’t expect this to become a big problem in Connecticut.

THE END OF THE WEEK…

There will be plenty of cleaning up to do Thursday morning, but weather conditions will continue to improve. We expect a partly sunny sky and temperatures will likely reach 40-45. The roads will be in much better shape in the late morning and afternoon. A northerly wind could still gust to 30 mph or higher.

Friday will partly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the middle 40s.

THE WEEKEND…

For now, we expect the storm track to remain well to the south of New England. However, we can’t rule out a few snow showers Saturday as colder air begins to move southward across New England. Sky conditions should vary from partly to mostly cloudy and highs will be in the 40s. There will be a stiff northerly breeze as well.

Sunday should be dry and colder with partly sunny skies and highs closer to 40 degrees. Morning lows over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 20s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday should be storm-free with partly to mostly sunny skies, lows 15-25, and highs in the 40s. As you can see, temperatures are expected to remain below normal for at least the next 7 days!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

