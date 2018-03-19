Driver high on heroin crashes truck into Meriden home

Emergency crews were called to a home in Meriden Monday afternoon after a truck crashed into it.

It happened at a home on Britannia Street, around 6 p.m., while there were nine children inside the home.

According to police at the scene, the driver of the truck was allegedly high on heroin when he crashed into the home.

Neighbors said drugs have a grip on this community and that was evident on Monday evening.

When Joseph Torres first heard the utility pole snap and the porch of his home splinter, he said he rushed outside only to see the driver of the truck ttrying to get away.

"I had to grab him out of the car and put him on the floor because he was just rying to run and he tried to put his hands on me," Torres said.

Meriden police confirmed the driver was high on heroin.

At the time, Torres didn't know that, but by looking at his pupils, he said he knew something wasn't right.

"When I approached him, he seemed scared, he jumped, he looked like he didn't know what was going on," Torres said.

Police don't know how long the driver was behind the wheel, but they said he refused to stop, slamming into the house at least one more time.

"I have siblings who play on this porch, so I'm glad none of them were outside when this accident happened," Torres said.

Everyone. including the driver, were uninjured. Torres said he had to wrestle the keys out of the ignition in order to get the suspect to stop, and even then he said the ever was combative.

Torres is happy no one was hurt, but seeing the power of drugs up close was sobering.

"That hard of a substance really breaks my hear to know that it's around this community and around these children," Torres said.

Police haven't released the driver's identity, but they do said he will be charged with driving under the influence.

The building inspector is looking at the home to see if it is structurally sound.

