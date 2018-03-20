Structure fire engulfs South Windsor home

A large structure fire early Tuesday morning engulfed a home on Cliffwood Drive.

According to fire officials, the fire began shortly after 3 a.m. in the area of 117 Cliffwood Drive.

Officials said no one was at home at the time of the fire and no animals were inside the house.

"Interior access was not an option. So from the get-go, we did what was called a defensive attack, which means attacking the fire from the outside,” South Windsor Fire Chief Kevin Cooney said.

Mutual aid has been called in from surrounding towns.

The fire marshal will no investigate the cause of the fire.

