Quinnipiac basketball fans were fired up to play UConn

Connecticut was the center of the college basketball world on Monday evening.

Fans from both Quinnipiac and UConn were fired up before the teams squared off in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The day began with 'Go Bobcats' chants and a little hope from Quinnipiac fans.

"I saw we were playing UConn. I was like big change to show off our skills against these women," Quinnipiac student Andre Zumerchik said.

Bobcat nation knows how dominant the UConn women are but going into Monday night's game, Quinnipiac fans held out hope for a miracle.

"We have 23 wins in a row and we're playing the Huskies. Might as well see if we can win," Quinnipiac student Justin Ragozino said.

Of course UConn fans were not exactly worried. "I think it's just another stepping stone to another championship," Greg Bailey said.

As the skies darkened so too did the hopes of Quinnipiac fans. Their team played well but could not take down the mighty Huskies. The score was 71-46.

Quinnipiac fans insist it is a great day to be a Bobcat. "The girls went out and played hard. Give them all the credit in the world. UConn is a great team year in and year out. Quinnipiac has had a couple of great seasons. They went out and give it everything they had. I'm very proud of them," said Quinnipiac senior Karl Eisermann.

Despite a little good natured ribbing, UConn fans said they respect Quinnipiac's team and fans.

Bobcat fans said they did not mind the spirited banter before and after the game, but they are hoping for a rematch in the tournament next year.

UConn is marching on to the Sweet 16 in Albany, NY.

