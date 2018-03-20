4th nor'easter in less than 3 weeks takes aim at New England

The state is 24 hours away from seeing the first flakes of yet another nor'easter.

Winter Storm Genny may dump between 6 and 12 inches of snow on interior portions of the state and roughly 3 to 6 inches on the shoreline of New London County.

Some places could see more.

A winter storm warning goes into place for the entire state on Wednesday morning and runs through Thursday morning.

"It's really going to be ramping up [Wednesday] afternoon and evening," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "That's when we're expecting the peak, the heaviest snow to fall."

Dixon expected the evening commute on Wednesday to be greatly impacted.

"With wind gusts of 40 mph we could be talking about some perhaps isolated wind damage and that could lead to some isolated power outages," he said.

Clouds will start moving in on Tuesday and the sky should be overcast by Tuesday night.

"We have the storm system that's producing severe weather in the mid-Atlantic states," Dixon reported. "But we're going to be watching for a secondary storm to develop off of the mid-Atlantic coast."

He said it's that secondary storm that will give the state the chance for snow on Wednesday.

"I think it's going to be well after daybreak that snow breaks out across Connecticut," Dixon said. "Initially, it'll be very light. It's not until, say, after lunchtime [Wednesday] that the storm really begins ramping up."

Futurecast showed strong bands of snow in the state between 2 p.m. through 10:30 p.m.

High temperatures for Wednesday should hover just above freezing, in the low-30s.

"After midnight and certainly by daybreak on Thursday, the storm is done. It's lifting away from southern New England," Dixon said.

Partial clearing should take place on Thursday with a high of 42 degrees. However, the wind may stick around.

