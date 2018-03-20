CT's education commissioner to take part in national gun violence panel

As the debate over how to prevent gun violence continues, Connecticut's education commissioner will take part in a school safety forum in Washington DC.

State Department of Education Commissioner Dianna Wentzell is set to be a panelist at the event, which is supposed to dive deeper into issues of school climate, school safety and violence prevention.

A teacher and survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL will also be there.

The forum is being hosted by Democratic leadership and members of the Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Also happening on Tuesday at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, House Republican legislators have scheduled a news conference about school security.

That is set for 11:30 a.m.

Another forum was held in West Hartford on Monday. Students from Conard and Hall high schools asked Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy about what's being done to make sure mass shootings in schools never happen again.

“Some of us won’t be able to vote for a while, so what you can do is show up and not just say statistics, say how you feel," said Megan Striff-Cave, a Hall High School student. "About how you feel when there’s an active shooter drill and you don’t know if it’s real or not.”

A forum also happened at Cheshire High School on Monday and involved Rep. Elizabeth Esty.

