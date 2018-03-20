Power outage on Quinnipiac campus affects hundreds of students

A power outage inside a residence hall on the campus of Quinnipiac University is affecting hundreds of students.

According to spokesperson John Morgan, 257 students live in The Hill residence hall on the Mount Carmel campus.

The outage happened around 11 p.m. on Monday,

It also affected students living in The Village until about Tuesday morning; however, power has been restored to that area.

Morgan said the outage was likely caused by an electrical issue inside a transformer.

School facilities workers have been making repairs since the overnight hours.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.