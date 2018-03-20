Gas leak closes roads in New Haven

A reported gas leak has closed several roads in New Haven (WFSB)

A gas leak has forced the closure of several roads in New Haven, according to the Department of Transportation.

The closures involve Route 34 west at Orange Street, Crown Street, College Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Connecticut State police also said the ramps for Route 34 inbound, I-95 nb x47, I-95 sb x48, and I-91 x1 are all closed.

The leak was reported around 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Roughly 1,000 people were evacuated from a nine-story building at 300 George St.

Yale-New Haven Hospital has some administrative offices in the building. Those employees were evacuated.

The hospital itself was not affected or evacuated.

Odors were detected in the area, according to New Haven officials.

No schools were said to be affected at the moment.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.