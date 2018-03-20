Suffield may be in the jackpot zone of latest nor'easter

Preparations for the fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks continue across the state.

In Suffield, Winter Storm Genny could dump up to a foot of snow, depending on where a swath of heavy snow develops.

Tuesday was the first day of spring, but it didn't appear that way around town.

"The only good part about March storms is they come in, but they go away fast," said Mark Cervione, a highway foreman in Suffield.

Cervione said ahead of these kinds of storms, crews check their entire fleet of trucks and plows.

They also pretreat the roads and make sure trucks are loaded up with salt.

"We do 80 miles of road and about seven and a half of private roads," Cervione said. "We do all the schools, we do all of the emergency services, police, the four fire stations, the ambulance, senior center and everything in between. That comes out of my department."

He said there are nine routes in town.

They can be anywhere from 5 to 12 miles and take about three hours to complete.

"If it's 6 to 12 inches and it's dumping 2 to 3 inches an hour, you have to continue to keep up and stay on top of the roads," Cervione said. "You have to keep them clear."

He also said they work closely with first responders.

"If any of these guys are rolling, we'll put a truck in from them to get to wherever they're going for emergencies," he said.

Suffield police said they're also preparing for the storm.

"If you don't need to go out, please stay home," recommended Capt. Christopher McKee.

McKee said his department will have extra patrols out on Wednesday.

He encouraged drivers to take it slow if they have to drive. He said people must abide by a parking ban, if one is added. If one pops up, it'll be in Channel 3's system here.

He also urged people to stay away from downed wires.

"Please just contact Eversource directly because calling the police department takes our dispatcher that much more time away from a significant emergency somewhere," McKee said.

Read the latest forecast for Winter Storm Genny here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.