School districts plan ahead of another possible snow day

School districts are trying to plan how to make up extra snow days

Winter Storm Genny could mean more snow days or early dismissals. It’ll be a tough call for superintendents around the state who are already trying to reconfigure their calendars.

For some areas, another snow day could mean they’ll be losing spring break entirely this year.

Torrington High School freshman Collin Scanlon says school has been canceled for weather events that didn’t seem so bad to him.

“I think it’s been way too many,” he said.

With Winter Storm Genny heading into town Wednesday, it’s highly likely superintendents will cancel school again

“It’s not really that big of a downside to me because I’m skiing. But I can see how people would be upset about it,” said Alexander, a senior at Wolcott Tech.

Torrington has had eight snow days so far. The superintendent said she does not want a ninth.

She says she would prefer to make up days by taking them away from April vacation rather than extending the school year past June 22.

Some students agree.

“I’d prefer to get out earlier partly because it gets hot in the school even in the winter,” Scanlon said.

Nearby at Wolcott Tech, the faculty and staff vote on how they’ll make up snow days to ensure they get the required 180 days of classroom time.

However, some families already had to modify their plans.

At Wolcott Tech, they’ve already lost four out of five April vacation days.

Winter Storm Genny could wipe out spring break entirely, but some say it won’t bother them.

“Us at Tech, we got a set date for graduation. Once we get to that day, seniors don’t have to come back anymore,” Alexander said.

Torrington’s school board hasn’t yet made a decision regarding the make-up days, but they are expected to do so at their next board meeting.

