Recent nor'easters impact outdoor spring sports

With the 4th nor’easter in less than three weeks heading to CT on Wednesday, it is becoming a hassle for people playing outdoor spring sports.

Many state colleges and universities have postponed a lot of their games because of mother nature.

Whether it’s soccer or baseball, if people play an outdoor sport, they want to get outside and practice.

That hasn’t been the case for many teams because of the recent snow storms, and some haven’t even been able to play on their home field because of the weather.

Baseball is always a sure sign of spring, but it doesn’t feel like it.

Central Connecticut State University baseball team is hosting UConn on their home turf in New Britain.

It’s a game that was supposed to be played on Wednesday, but it was moved to Tuesday because of the impending snow storm.

Other universities, like Post University in Waterbury, are also dealing with weather woes.

“It affects everything. It affects practice, having a pitcher warm up and preform at an optimal level,” said Ray Ricker, Head Coach of Post University Baseball.

Ricker said his team has been practicing inside, but they try to get outside as much as possible.

The team hasn’t had one home game yet because of the snowy weather.

“A lot of adjustments. We play 50 games in the span of February until May, so it gets crowded,” Ricker said.

If the team postpones they have to move it to another day, or play double headers.

This happened to CCSU women’s lacrosse. The women’s softball team also postponed home games due to poor field conditions.

Coaches are hoping for better weather for the rest of the season.

“We just try to cross our fingers and hope for the best,” Ricker said.

Pot University’s baseball team is supposed to have their first home game on Saturday, but they don’t know if that will happen because of the snow on Wednesday.

They said they will likely reschedule to April.

