First day of spring celebrated with free ice cream

Rita's celebrates first day of spring with free Italian ice

People throughout the state were out on Tuesday celebrating the first day of spring with free ice cream.

Even though it was 38 degrees in Southington and a nor’easter is on the way, it didn’t stop kids from eating ice cream.

Free Italian ice was being offered at some Rita’s locations in the state all day long.

Every year, Rita’s kicks off the first day of spring, March 20th, by giving away free Italian ice.

Adults and kids at the Southington location were loving the flavors.

Rita’s isn’t the only business giving out freebies for the first day of spring.

Some Dairy Queen locations are offering a free small vanilla ice cream cone.

To find a Rita’s location near you, check here. To find a Dairy Queen location to grab your free ice cream, check here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.