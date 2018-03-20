Weekly nor'easters are delaying start of boating season

These weekly storms are delaying the start of boating season (WFSB)

Typically, one sign of spring on the shoreline is the un-wrapping of boats at the marinas.

However, the relentless series of snowy nor’easters is delaying the start of the boating season.

Usually, by the second week of March, boats have already shed their shrink wrap, and marinas are dropping them in the water. But not this year.

It’s been so cold and raw this winter, crews at Boat Inc. in Niantic, still find themselves working inside cleaning, painting and polishing up customers boats, where traditionally its work they could do outside after St. Patrick’s Day.

Boat Inc. President Don MacKenzie said the weekly winter storms have set them back.

“It just slows everything down. Changes our processes, changes our efficiencies tremendously,” MacKenzie said.

He said it’s easier and faster working outside unwrapping the winter plastic and tuning up engines.

“Usually we have about 15-20 boats in this second week of March. We’re only down to a couple because people are postponing. People don’t want their boat uncovered yet,” he said.

At Tony D’s new ice cream shop up the street, customers are tasting spring.

“The thing about Connecticut, you never know what it’s going to be like,” said Peter Stadnick, of Waterford.

Boat and marina owners know that when the weather does break, they’ll be hopping.

