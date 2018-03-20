Danbury mayor explains collapse ahead of GOP debate

The Republican Town Committee of Glastonbury is hosting a forum Tuesday evening with gubernatorial candidates.

Many eyes will be on Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, just days after collapsing at a campaign event in Avon.

His health has raised a few questions, which he says he's prepared to answer.

Voters in Glastonbury will get a chance to meet and hear from some of the GOP candidates running for governor.

Boughton is considered a strong front-runner and he's now explaining what he says happened and why.

"When someone has a seizure, it’s a scary event, so I want to be clear about that and the causality of that, being extremely dehydrated and low potassium levels really set the stage for what happened to me that night and a schedule that would pretty much run anyone into the ground,” Boughton said.

Prasad Srinivasan, another Republican candidate, is also a doctor. He and two other doctors who were in the room did what's called chest compression, which is a form of CPR.

Boughton's pulse, Channel 3 was told, was low, but came back strong quickly.

He said he blames his collapse on eating poorly and he may not have taken his seizure medication.

But says after being checked out by his doctors, he is ok and has been told to take better care of himself.

Srinivasan has been talking about what happened, which is something Boughton isn't too happy about.

There could be a new face at the debate. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart formally announced her campaign for governor on Monday.

The debate starts at 7 p.m. and is a little less formal than some of the state Republican debates, but it does give voters a chance to learn more about candidates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.