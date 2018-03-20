Winter Storm Genny will produce heavy snow in parts of the state!

WINTER STORM GENNY IS ON THE WAY…

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for all of Connecticut from late tonight/early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for southern portions of Fairfield and New Haven Counties for late tonight (1 am – 4 am).

Spring officially arrived at 12:15 this afternoon, but it didn’t feel much like spring today. Morning lows were in the teens and 20s. Highs this afternoon were only in the 30s and lower 40s. Now, we have another Nor’easter on the way, the 4th in 3 weeks!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The leading edge of snow is just to the south of Connecticut, but it is running into very dry air as in moves northward toward New England. Dew points in Connecticut are only in the upper single digits and teens. Therefore, our weather will remain dry this evening with a cloudy or mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the chilly 30s. Light snow is expected to reach the I-95 corridor toward dawn. Overnight lows will range from 24-30.

A SNOWY WEDNESDAY…

Genny will be a rather complex storm with several storm centers, but the main storm will intensify off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow then it will move northeastward to a position near the benchmark (40 degrees north/70 degrees west) tomorrow night and Thursday morning. Here in Connecticut, snow will spread northward across the state tomorrow morning, but the heaviest snow will fall during the afternoon and evening especially from Hartford southward. The evening commute will be the one that will be most impacted. Snow will end around dawn Thursday. Most of the state will see all snow, but there may be some mixing with sleet and rain for a brief period of time in Southeastern Connecticut. When all is said and done, most of the state should receive 6-12” of snow, but locally higher amounts in excess of 12” are possible. This is especially in central and southern portions of the state. In Northern Connecticut, there will be a sharp cut-off between a lot of snow and very little snow. It is possible that only a few inches of snow will fall near the Massachusetts border. This is a tough snowfall forecast since that sharp cut-off line could waver north or south.

Northeasterly winds will gust to 30-40 mph especially late tomorrow and tomorrow night during the storm’s closest approach. Scattered power outages are possible, but we don’t expect this to become a big problem in Connecticut.

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…

There will be plenty of cleaning up to do Thursday morning, but weather conditions will continue to improve. Lingering snow will end early in the morning then the sky will become partly sunny. Temperatures will reach 40-45. The roads will be in much better shape in the late morning and afternoon. A brisk northerly wind will still gust to 30 mph or higher.

Friday will partly sunny, breezy and chilly with highs in the low and middle 40s. There is a chance for a passing flurry or snow shower.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF SPRING…

For now, we expect the storm track to remain well to the south of New England. However, we can’t rule out a few snow showers Saturday as colder air begins to move southward across New England. Sky conditions should vary from partly to mostly cloudy and highs will be in the lower 40s. There will be a stiff northerly breeze as well.

Sunday should be dry and colder with partly sunny skies and highs only in the 30s and lower 40s. Morning lows over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 20s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

Monday and Tuesday should be storm free and temperatures will be on the rise! Highs on Monday will be in the 40s at best, but the mercury could top 50 degrees by Tuesday afternoon!

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

