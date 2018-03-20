Former Lyme-Old Lyme High School student arrested after social media comment

The state's fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks is just hours away and will dump several inches of snow across CT.More >
The state's fourth nor'easter in less than three weeks is just hours away and will dump several inches of snow across CT.More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
The original PlayStation 3 came out in 2006. If you bought one, you can claim a $65 refund from Sony -- but you have to act fast!More >
Today was bright and sunny, but temperatures remained well below normal.More >
Today was bright and sunny, but temperatures remained well below normal.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A mother left her two children at home in Pennsylvania while she vacationed more than 1,000 miles away, according to police.More >
A storm system that looked unlikely at one point is now expected to bring several inches of snow to the state.More >
A storm system that looked unlikely at one point is now expected to bring several inches of snow to the state.More >
Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.More >
Hartford police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday afternoon.More >
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >
A student with a handgun shot two classmates inside his Maryland high school Tuesday before he was fatally wounded during a confrontation with a school resource officer, a sheriff said.More >
A sheriff says the school resource officer who shot at the suspect during a shooting at a Maryland high school is unhurt.More >
A sheriff says the school resource officer who shot at the suspect during a shooting at a Maryland high school is unhurt.More >
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for all of Connecticut from late tonight/early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.More >
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for all of Connecticut from late tonight/early Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.More >
A judge set an unusually high $500,000 bond on Tuesday and imposed a host of other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect, who was charged with trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >
A judge set an unusually high $500,000 bond on Tuesday and imposed a host of other restrictions for the brother of the Florida school shooting suspect, who was charged with trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >