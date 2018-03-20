Former Lyme-Old Lyme High School student arrested after social media comment

A former student from Lyme-Old Lyme High School was arrested on Tuesday after a ‘disturbing’ comment was made on Snapchat.

According to Ian Neviaser, Superintendent of Regional School District 18, students reported the Snapchat to adults.

State Police arrested 19-year-old Victor Farrell for the post on social media.

The comment simply stated, “no survivors.”

According to the school system, the police have determined there is no reason to believe there is a threat towards the schools.

In a statement sent out by Neviaser stated in part, “This incident is a perfect example of how important it is for all of us to remain vigilant. I commend the students who came forward and immediately reported this to adults who were able to alert the authorities.”

Farrell is no longer allowed on school grounds.

Police charged Farrell with Breach of Peace. He was release on bond and will appear in New London Superior Court.

